GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,900 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the September 30th total of 186,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GD Culture Group Stock Performance

GDC opened at $1.55 on Thursday. GD Culture Group has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $12.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13.

Get GD Culture Group alerts:

GD Culture Group (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter.

About GD Culture Group

GD Culture Group Limited operates as an integrated marketing service agency. The company focuses on enterprise brand management, crisis public relations, intelligent public opinion monitoring, media PR, financial and economic we-media operation, digital face application, exhibition services, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GD Culture Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GD Culture Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.