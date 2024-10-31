Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 469.18 ($6.08) and traded as high as GBX 481.14 ($6.24). Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. shares last traded at GBX 473 ($6.13), with a volume of 162,500 shares trading hands.

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £460.43 million, a PE ratio of 1,351.43 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 469.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 457.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schroder Asian Total Return Inv.

In related news, insider Sarah MacAulay bought 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 481 ($6.24) per share, with a total value of £88,985 ($115,400.08). 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Company Profile

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited and Schroder Investment Management (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia Pacific countries excluding Japan.

