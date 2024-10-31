Nektan (LON:NKTN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Nektan PLC (LON:NKTN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Nektan shares last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), with a volume of 104 shares changing hands.
Nektan Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.85. The firm has a market cap of £2.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.13.
Nektan Company Profile
Nektan plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides B2B gaming solutions and services in Gibraltar, the United Kingdom, the United States, India, and internationally. The company provides Evolve, a white label casino technology platform that manages the casino operator experience, including back-office operations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nektan
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Nektan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.