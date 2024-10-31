Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.89 and traded as low as $9.95. Townsquare Media shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 11,865 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $150.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.28). Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 171.57%. The business had revenue of $118.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 million. Analysts forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Townsquare Media’s payout ratio is -31.10%.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Kaplan purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,581.28. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Erik Hellum sold 9,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $94,996.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 607,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,259,104. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Kaplan acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,581.28. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,585 shares of company stock worth $289,812. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Townsquare Media during the third quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media during the second quarter worth about $232,000. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

