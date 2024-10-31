International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,909 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IFF. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 650,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,969,000 after buying an additional 49,614 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 313.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 132,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,393,000 after buying an additional 43,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFF stock opened at $101.13 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.81 and a 52-week high of $106.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

IFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

