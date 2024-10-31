DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $7.47 Million Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,391 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.46, for a total transaction of $281,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,787.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 866 shares in the company, valued at $154,797.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.46, for a total value of $281,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,787.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,839 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE SSD opened at $181.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.84. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.19 and a 12-month high of $218.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $587.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 14.51%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 14.80%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

