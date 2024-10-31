Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.06.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $64.51 on Friday. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $123.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.05.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 7.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 116,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 27.1% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Citigroup by 13.9% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 115,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

