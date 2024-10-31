Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL) Receives $14.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.30.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABL. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Abacus Life in a report on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Abacus Life in a report on Friday, August 30th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Abacus Life to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get Abacus Life alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ABL

Abacus Life Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABL opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.59 million, a P/E ratio of 433.00 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Abacus Life has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.57 million. Abacus Life had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abacus Life will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abacus Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Abacus Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,105,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in Abacus Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,974,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Abacus Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,342,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in Abacus Life by 4.8% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period.

Abacus Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abacus Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abacus Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.