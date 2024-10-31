Brokerages Set Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Target Price at $39.68

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.68.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Aramark from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Aramark by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 69,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Aramark by 3.3% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Aramark by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ARMK opened at $38.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Aramark has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.68.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is 15.97%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

