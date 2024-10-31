CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.77.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 393.3% in the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,153,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 919,420 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 206.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,238,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 833,825 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $467,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $124,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTMX stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $77.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.04.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.79 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

