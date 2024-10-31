CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.77.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics
CytomX Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of CTMX stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $77.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.04.
CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.79 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
About CytomX Therapeutics
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.
