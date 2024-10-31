H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of HEES opened at $52.93 on Thursday. H&E Equipment Services has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $66.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.75 and its 200-day moving average is $48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.15). H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $384.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,804,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,026,000 after purchasing an additional 51,626 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,410,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,304,000 after purchasing an additional 721,270 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 338,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,500,000 after purchasing an additional 16,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after acquiring an additional 16,342 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

