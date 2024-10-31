International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMXI shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of International Money Express from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of International Money Express from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $571.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.81. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $23.28.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). International Money Express had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $171.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that International Money Express will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in International Money Express by 133.3% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in International Money Express by 201.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in International Money Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in International Money Express by 113.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Money Express by 1,277.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

