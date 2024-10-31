Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 37,863.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 137,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,926,000 after buying an additional 137,445 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Pool by 154.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 124,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,856,000 after buying an additional 75,655 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Pool by 67.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 306,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,651,000 after buying an additional 123,387 shares during the period. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Pool during the first quarter worth about $4,436,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Pool by 16.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.11.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $364.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $293.51 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $360.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.68.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.11. Pool had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

