QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

QNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 25,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 45,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $21.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.11. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $21.75.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $198.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

