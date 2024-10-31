Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.17.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CELC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Lifesci Capital began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Celcuity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the third quarter worth $86,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 34.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the third quarter worth $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the second quarter worth $951,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CELC opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.95, a current ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $556.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.75. Celcuity has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.18.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celcuity will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

