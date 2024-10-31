Comparing Prairie Operating (PROP) and Its Rivals

Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) is one of 279 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Prairie Operating to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Prairie Operating and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prairie Operating 0 0 0 0 N/A Prairie Operating Competitors 2141 11486 16006 611 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 26.15%. Given Prairie Operating’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Prairie Operating has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prairie Operating N/A -377.86% -103.26% Prairie Operating Competitors -4.51% 7.25% 6.58%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prairie Operating and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Prairie Operating and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Prairie Operating $1.55 million -$79.08 million -1.12 Prairie Operating Competitors $732.13 billion $1.07 billion 32.93

Prairie Operating’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Prairie Operating. Prairie Operating is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.3% of Prairie Operating shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 42.0% of Prairie Operating shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Prairie Operating has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prairie Operating’s peers have a beta of -14.03, indicating that their average share price is 1,503% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Prairie Operating peers beat Prairie Operating on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Prairie Operating

Prairie Operating Co., an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Houston Texas.

