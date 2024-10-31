ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of ZTO opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.89%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 72.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 164,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 69,039 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 121.7% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 105,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 119.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,848,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,641,000 after buying an additional 1,552,885 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 25.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 525,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after buying an additional 105,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 20.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 564,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

