First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at TD Securities

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FCR.UN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$20.50 target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.11.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$18.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.07. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.72 and a 1-year high of C$18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$18.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.29.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (First Capital, RCF or the Fund) is an unincorporated open-end mutual fund governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario, Canada, and established pursuant to a declaration of trust dated October 16, 2019, which may be amended from time to time (the Declaration of Trust).

