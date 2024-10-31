Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at Raymond James

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$24.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ARE. National Bank Financial upgraded Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 28th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.07.

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$23.06 on Wednesday. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$9.74 and a 12 month high of C$23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.71. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -85.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -281.48%.

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy John Murphy acquired 4,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.66 per share, with a total value of C$74,969.84. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

