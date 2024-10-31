CIBC Boosts Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$51.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GWO. Barclays set a C$43.00 target price on Great-West Lifeco and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.38.

Great-West Lifeco Trading Down 0.2 %

TSE GWO opened at C$47.37 on Wednesday. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of C$38.12 and a 12 month high of C$47.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.59. The company has a current ratio of 37.46, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.83 billion. Great-West Lifeco had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 11.32%. On average, analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.4525194 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great-West Lifeco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great-West Lifeco

In related news, Director Richard Henry Linton sold 35,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.27, for a total transaction of C$1,656,344.28. In related news, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 25,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total transaction of C$1,135,888.00. Also, Director Richard Henry Linton sold 35,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.27, for a total value of C$1,656,344.28. Insiders own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

