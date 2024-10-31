Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Lowered to C$5.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trican Well Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.72.

Trican Well Service Stock Performance

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at C$4.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$871.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.60. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$3.79 and a 1 year high of C$5.24.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. Trican Well Service had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of C$211.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$191.10 million.

Trican Well Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Insider Transactions at Trican Well Service

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Eric Matson purchased 27,000 shares of Trican Well Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.82 per share, with a total value of C$130,140.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 35,977 shares of company stock valued at $173,559. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

