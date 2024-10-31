Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at National Bankshares

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

FSZ has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.29.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FSZ

Fiera Capital Price Performance

FSZ stock opened at C$9.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.74. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of C$4.63 and a 12-month high of C$9.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.56. The company has a market cap of C$861.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.64.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.04. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of C$164.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiera Capital will post 1.0905563 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$73,049.00. In other news, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total transaction of C$82,164.16. Also, insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$73,049.00. Insiders sold 207,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,622 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.