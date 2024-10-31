First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FN. CIBC increased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$42.67.

Get First National Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FN

First National Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE FN opened at C$41.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.37. The firm has a market cap of C$2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$34.54 and a 1 year high of C$42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,280.61, a current ratio of 8.92 and a quick ratio of 10.11.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$205.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$227.10 million. First National Financial had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 30.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 4.0243655 EPS for the current year.

First National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 25,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$38.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,000,288.94. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First National Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.