Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$85.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$73.00 to C$85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays set a C$76.00 price objective on Sun Life Financial and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.82.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$78.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 65.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.77. The company has a market cap of C$45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$76.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$71.35. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$62.75 and a 52 week high of C$79.45.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported C$1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.18 billion. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 9.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.9230769 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 61.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephanie Coyles purchased 500 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$70.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$35,000. In related news, Senior Officer Linda Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.30, for a total transaction of C$150,590.00. Also, Director Stephanie Coyles acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$70.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$35,000. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

