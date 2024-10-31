First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$18.75 at Scotiabank

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UNFree Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$18.75 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$20.50 price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.11.

Shares of FCR.UN stock opened at C$18.07 on Wednesday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.72 and a 12 month high of C$18.98. The firm has a market cap of C$3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -62.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.41.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (First Capital, RCF or the Fund) is an unincorporated open-end mutual fund governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario, Canada, and established pursuant to a declaration of trust dated October 16, 2019, which may be amended from time to time (the Declaration of Trust).

