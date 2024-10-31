Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$48.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays set a C$39.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$40.82.

Manulife Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

TSE MFC opened at C$41.66 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial has a one year low of C$24.04 and a one year high of C$42.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 36.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.27 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 3.6104452 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tin Ku sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.45, for a total value of C$81,116.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 253 shares in the company, valued at C$9,474.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. In other news, Director Tin Ku sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.45, for a total transaction of C$81,116.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 253 shares in the company, valued at C$9,474.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Rocco Gori sold 48,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.73, for a total transaction of C$1,727,395.86. Insiders have sold 68,821 shares of company stock worth $2,455,596 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

