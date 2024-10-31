Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Given New $226.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $220.00 to $226.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC lowered their target price on Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.28.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Management

Waste Management Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $214.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $86.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $162.03 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.69%.

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trium Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 12,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 20,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,146,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Waste Management by 417.3% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.