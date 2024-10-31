Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS ISBA opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. Isabella Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $161.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of -0.03.
Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $18.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 14.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Isabella Bank will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.
