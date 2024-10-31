Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Piper Sandler Analyst Says

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Isabella Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ISBA opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. Isabella Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $161.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of -0.03.

Get Isabella Bank alerts:

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $18.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 14.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Isabella Bank will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Isabella Bank Dividend Announcement

Isabella Bank Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Isabella Bank’s payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

(Get Free Report)

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Isabella Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isabella Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.