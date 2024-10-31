China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,680 Shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 111.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GlobalFoundries were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 2,162.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 158,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,750,000 after purchasing an additional 151,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.87. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $62.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.52.

GlobalFoundries ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. GlobalFoundries had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GFS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on GlobalFoundries from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GlobalFoundries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on GlobalFoundries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.85.

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

