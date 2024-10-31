China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,582 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 64.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,045 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,194 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,702 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,175 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $58.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.71. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $70.81.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

