China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,294 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,297,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,473 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,248,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 606,804 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 19,327.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 298,603 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $1,780,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 6,402.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 188,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 185,723 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VIR opened at $7.60 on Thursday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $13.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.46.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 612.40% and a negative return on equity of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

VIR has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

In related news, Director Janet Napolitano sold 12,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $95,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,604.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

