China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,544 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,763,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,405,000 after buying an additional 2,371,401 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 299.0% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 156,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 117,607 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,407.1% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 169,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 158,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCRX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.85. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $8.88.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.30 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

