Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Purchased by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 64.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 912.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,214,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after buying an additional 1,995,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,265,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,310,000 after purchasing an additional 750,686 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,949,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,244,000 after purchasing an additional 747,406 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 412,000 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $964,000.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $17.76 on Thursday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.50 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 269.18% and a negative net margin of 82.14%. Research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Get Our Latest Report on Travere Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 21,125 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,169,952. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Meckler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $562,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,860. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 21,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,169,952. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,707 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,312 in the last quarter. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.