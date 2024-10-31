China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 77.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 299.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 1,098.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period.

NRIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,368 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $57,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,661. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $83,519.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,281. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $57,542.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,270 shares in the company, valued at $905,661. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,312. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.17. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $27.60.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67). The business had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.39% and a negative net margin of 313.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

