China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $328,000 Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Zscaler by 14.7% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Zscaler by 7.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 221,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after buying an additional 14,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 11.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $842,078.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,254,563.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $842,078.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,241 shares in the company, valued at $18,254,563.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $488,490.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,906,072.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,651. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $186.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -366.24 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.60 and a 1-year high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.73.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

