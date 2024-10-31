China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 8,935 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $2,566,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,480,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of DAWN opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of -1.51. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. Analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAWN. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 30,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,097,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,606,947.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 3,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $44,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,992. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $426,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,097,535 shares in the company, valued at $15,606,947.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,748 shares of company stock valued at $689,072. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Featured Articles

