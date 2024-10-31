China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,780 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 65.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Evolus were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Evolus during the second quarter worth $43,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Evolus by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evolus by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus Stock Performance

EOLS stock opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63. Evolus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $17.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $66.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on EOLS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Evolus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EOLS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $89,251.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,643.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Evolus news, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $89,251.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,643.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $49,074.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,559.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evolus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.