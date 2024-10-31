Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.50.

PBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 30.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBA stock opened at $41.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.54. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $43.44. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

