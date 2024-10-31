Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the first quarter worth $139,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the first quarter worth $212,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter worth $448,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 9.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIOX opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.02 million, a P/E ratio of 680.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.23). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

