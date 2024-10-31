China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 63.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.90.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. Syndax Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 3499999990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

