China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,559 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Enliven Therapeutics were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $256,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,489,000. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,657,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $269,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,077,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,242,780.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Enliven Therapeutics news, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $269,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,077,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,242,780.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 6,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $178,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,465 shares of company stock valued at $4,120,982. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

Enliven Therapeutics stock opened at $28.39 on Thursday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.13.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. Research analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

