CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Insider Sells $312,062.88 in Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,374 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total value of $312,062.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,298. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CME Group Price Performance

CME stock opened at $227.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.23. The company has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.55. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.70 and a 52-week high of $230.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CME. Barclays lifted their target price on CME Group from $219.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in shares of CME Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 34,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

