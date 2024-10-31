Michael Chi Sells 17,304 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Michael Chi sold 17,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $380,688.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,267,560. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Chi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 21st, Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $166,500.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Michael Chi sold 2,054 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $45,188.00.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 238.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.00. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $25.74.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.43 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.70%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 55.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

