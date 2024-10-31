Insider Selling: Dolly Varden Silver Co. (CVE:DV) Director Sells C$346,925.00 in Stock

Dolly Varden Silver Co. (CVE:DV – Get Free Report) Director Robert John Mcleod sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.39, for a total value of C$346,925.00.

Dolly Varden Silver Trading Down 3.0 %

CVE DV opened at C$1.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$411.76 million, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.38. Dolly Varden Silver Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.62 and a 12 month high of C$1.46.

Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Dolly Varden Silver Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DV. Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Dolly Varden Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dolly Varden Silver from C$1.25 to C$1.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

About Dolly Varden Silver

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Kitsault Valley project, which comprises the Dolly Varden property and the Homestake Ridge property located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Bulk property located in Canada.

