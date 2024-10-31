John Kober Sells 2,671 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) CFO John Kober sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $313,762.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,547,050.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $117.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 6.33. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $122.60.
MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.42 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on MTSI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.
