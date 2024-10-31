Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Director David P. Heintzman Sells 7,659 Shares

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) Director David P. Heintzman sold 7,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $505,340.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,137.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SYBT opened at $65.43 on Thursday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $67.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.25.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $130.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.57 million. On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,786,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,998,000 after acquiring an additional 33,906 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,223,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,168,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,139,000 after purchasing an additional 50,730 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 936,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after buying an additional 24,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 17.3% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 192,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Stock Yards Bancorp from $65.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

