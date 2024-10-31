Q Global Capital Management, L Purchases 25,496 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Stock

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) major shareholder Q Global Capital Management, L acquired 25,496 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $400,032.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,545,890 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,255,014.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Q Global Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, October 25th, Q Global Capital Management, L purchased 20,556 shares of ModivCare stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $301,145.40.
  • On Wednesday, October 23rd, Q Global Capital Management, L acquired 50,748 shares of ModivCare stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $718,591.68.

ModivCare stock opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $228.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.49. ModivCare Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $52.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.80). ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $698.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MODV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on ModivCare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on ModivCare from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on ModivCare from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 46.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

