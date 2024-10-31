Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has set its FY24 guidance at $5.00-5.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 5.000-5.500 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.34. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $109.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.14 and a 200 day moving average of $93.30. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $50.87 and a 12 month high of $115.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LGND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Todd C. Davis bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,979,943.90. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Matthew E. Korenberg sold 18,245 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $1,797,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,248. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd C. Davis purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,979,943.90. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,613 shares of company stock worth $5,255,692. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.