PodcastOne (PODC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect PodcastOne to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. PodcastOne has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). PodcastOne had a negative return on equity of 96.68% and a negative net margin of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $13.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. On average, analysts expect PodcastOne to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PodcastOne Trading Down 7.7 %
NASDAQ:PODC opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77. PodcastOne has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62.
PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.
