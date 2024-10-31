iHeartMedia (IHRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $929.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.03 million. On average, analysts expect iHeartMedia to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $3.12.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

